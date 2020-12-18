Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $489,967.25 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMBA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.09. 958,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,294. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMBA. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

