Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 9.8%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 186,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 77,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACH. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth $65,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

