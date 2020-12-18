ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) Trading Up 1.2%

ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.80% of ALPS Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

