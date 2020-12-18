Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $12.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ATEC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. 40,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.18. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $5,169,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

