Alphacat Trading Up 31.3% Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $890,030.82 and $18,590.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

Alphacat Token Trading

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

