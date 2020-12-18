Alpha Token Price Up 59.1% Over Last 7 Days (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, EtherFlyer and Token Store. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. Alpha Token has a market cap of $389,609.54 and approximately $40.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

