AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $157,801.85 and $452.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

