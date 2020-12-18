Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Shares of ALLO opened at $27.20 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $607,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,782,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,950 shares of company stock worth $8,193,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

