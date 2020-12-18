All Sports (SOC) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $337,581.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00364262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

