Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.47

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.47 and traded as high as $37.06. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 22,051 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANCUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

