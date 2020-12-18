Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $194.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $147.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.26.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $157.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $160.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,527,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,079,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after acquiring an additional 799,514 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,961,000 after acquiring an additional 568,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.