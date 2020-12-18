Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Up 5.4%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 3,845,408 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,262,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.