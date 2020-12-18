AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to $29.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 99.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

