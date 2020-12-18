Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at Cormark

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.96.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

TSE AC traded down C$0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,704. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.