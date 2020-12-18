AiLink Token (ALI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,269.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 94.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. AiLink Token has a market cap of $100,691.85 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00058745 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005069 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official website is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

AiLink Token Token Trading

AiLink Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

