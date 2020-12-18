AidCoin (AID) 24-Hour Volume Tops $75.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $394,980.33 and $75.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 113% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00059851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00369338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023462 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AID is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 44,307,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,307,486 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.