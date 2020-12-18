AI Doctor (AIDOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $154,397.00

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, AI Doctor has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, BtcTrade.im, Bit-Z and Allcoin. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.38 million and $154,397.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00059027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.91 or 0.00369037 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AI Doctor Profile

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BCEX, Bibox, OKEx, BitForex, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, CoinBene and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

