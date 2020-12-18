Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

AFYA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 6,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.32. Afya has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Afya by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,580,000 after buying an additional 260,675 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Afya by 61.2% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 136,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

