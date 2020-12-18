African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 8,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 326,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 price target on shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.79.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

