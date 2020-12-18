Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Trading Down 11.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 967,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,859,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Specifically, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $56,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.