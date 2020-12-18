Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) shot up 10% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94. 128,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 79,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.51).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 442.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.