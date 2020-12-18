Aergo (AERGO) Market Cap Hits $11.59 Million

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $4.45 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aergo has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aergo token can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00131688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00785649 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00164618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00124911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00076953 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO . The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo

Buying and Selling Aergo

Aergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

