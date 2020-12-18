Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $9,134.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00685538 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001184 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

