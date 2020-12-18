Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Up 5.2%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 115,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 238,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,791,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADES)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

