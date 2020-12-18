ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Trading 1% Higher

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME)’s stock price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 717,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,233,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.74. The stock has a market cap of £4.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Osamede Okhomina purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,597.60). Also, insider Peter Francis acquired 200,000 shares of ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

