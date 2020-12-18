adbank Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,800.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, adbank has traded 129% higher against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $1.28 million and $36,800.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About adbank

ADB is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,050,418 tokens. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

