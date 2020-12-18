Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $84,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 72,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

