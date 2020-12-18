Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Accenture stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.06. 119,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. The company has a market cap of $173.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

