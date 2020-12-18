Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (ASLI.L) (LON:ASLI)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). Approximately 182,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 401,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.24 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment company. The Company manages 56 real estate portfolios in Europe. The Company seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of European logistics properties, which consists of big box logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics facilities.

