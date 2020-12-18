Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ABD traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 317 ($4.14). 191,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.46. Aberdeen New Dawn has a one year low of GBX 179.59 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 325.98 ($4.26). The firm has a market cap of £346.92 million and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

About Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

