Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ABD traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 317 ($4.14). 191,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.46. Aberdeen New Dawn has a one year low of GBX 179.59 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 325.98 ($4.26). The firm has a market cap of £346.92 million and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
About Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)
Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.