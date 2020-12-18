Aave Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $260.62 Million (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Aave has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $260.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for $85.66 or 0.00376466 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, BiteBTC, Alterdice and Gate.io. During the last week, Aave has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.02459906 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,991,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC, Alterdice, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

