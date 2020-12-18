AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,420. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

