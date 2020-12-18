AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.55

Shares of AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and traded as high as $30.76. AA plc (AA.L) shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 2,059,901 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AA plc (AA.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 62.43 ($0.82).

The stock has a market cap of £190.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.69.

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

