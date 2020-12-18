A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $460.32

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) (LON:BAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $460.32 and traded as high as $514.00. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) shares last traded at $509.00, with a volume of 138,288 shares traded.

BAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 483.75 ($6.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The firm has a market cap of £571.35 million and a P/E ratio of 27.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 501.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 460.54.

In other A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) news, insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £53,000 ($69,244.84). Insiders have bought a total of 13,342 shares of company stock worth $5,344,760 in the last quarter.

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (BAG.L) Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

