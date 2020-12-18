2,815,000 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by King Street Capital Management L.P.

King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,815,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,430,000. The Mosaic makes up 4.9% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 190,267 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after buying an additional 122,607 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,627,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,837. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.