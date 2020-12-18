1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Shares Up 2.1%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.66. 11,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 5,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.24.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 9.41% of 1st Colonial Bancorp worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB)

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

