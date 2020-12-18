1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

ONEM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 881,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,869,896.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $630,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,989.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,890 shares of company stock worth $23,084,751 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after purchasing an additional 986,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after buying an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

