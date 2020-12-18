1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $28.05 million and $64,738.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 249.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.01 or 0.01960182 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00050051 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000203 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002632 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010651 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

