180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Trading Up 15%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s stock price was up 15% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 3,314,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,842% from the average daily volume of 170,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

In other news, major shareholder Marlene Krauss sold 60,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $197,663.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 136,066 shares of company stock worth $375,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. discovers and develops pharmaceutical drugs. The company is based in the United States.

