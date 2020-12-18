17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 12.6%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shot up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.30. 3,348,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 5,432,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

