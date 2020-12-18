1,529 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $130,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 962.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,160,000. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.77. The company had a trading volume of 164,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,674. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

