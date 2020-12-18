1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.14 and last traded at $26.05. 1,004,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 782,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $514,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,973 shares in the company, valued at $32,570,871.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $775,745.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,588,692.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,549 shares of company stock worth $4,107,169. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 99,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

