0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 64% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $841,361.86 and $8,182.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00058482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00384874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.86 or 0.02477410 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

