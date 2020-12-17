Zynecoin (ZYN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $368,557.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Zynecoin has a market cap of $30.23 million and $368,557.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zynecoin has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Zynecoin token can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00006072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 tokens. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

Zynecoin Token Trading

Zynecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zynecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zynecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

