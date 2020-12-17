ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Market Cap Reaches $275,992.14

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $275,992.14 and $942.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00716553 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 88,016,660,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,016,660,791 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

