Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells $6,164,490.64 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $6,164,490.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,412 shares in the company, valued at $57,915,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Remo Canessa sold 41,048 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $7,618,919.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $854,145.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Remo Canessa sold 14,165 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $2,064,265.45.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.03. 2,108,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.78 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.