ZPER Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,990.47 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $181,990.47 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Liquid. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00060094 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000972 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00020611 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005233 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004883 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Allbit, Bit-Z, Coinsuper and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

