ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Sells $726,708.15 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $726,708.15. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,708.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $1,242,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,023,515.27.

ZI stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,146. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

