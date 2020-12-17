ZOM Market Cap Reaches $282,132.85 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. ZOM has a total market capitalization of $282,132.85 and approximately $467.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZOM has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One ZOM token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00132857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.00784441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00166079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00386972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00125546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00078239 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 52,328,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,368,339 tokens. The official website for ZOM is www.yazom.com

ZOM Token Trading

ZOM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

