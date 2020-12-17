Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) (LON:ZIN) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). 21 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £8.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Zinc Media Group plc (ZIN.L) Company Profile (LON:ZIN)

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

